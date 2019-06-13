IOWA, USA — Joe Biden says we'll cure cancer if he's elected president.

The former vice president made the remark Tuesday during a campaign stop in Ottumwa, Iowa.

"A lot of you understand what loss is and when loss occurs, you know that people come up to you and tell you 'I understand' if you lose a husband, a wife, a son, a daughter, a family member," said Biden, as quoted in the USA Today. "That's why I've worked so hard in my career to make sure that — I promise you if I'm elected president, you're going to see the single most important thing that changes America, we're gonna cure cancer."

Biden lost his son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015.

President Barack Obama selected Biden to lead the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative to find a cancer cure during his administration's last year.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.