GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The political director for the state Libertarian Party thinks U.S. Rep Justin Amash will run for president and that he'll do so as a Libertarian.

The West Michigan congressman says he's thinking about it. At least that's what he told a supporter last night on Twitter after she asked if he could be another option to Trump and Biden.

Amash is an Independent who left the Republican party last year. He's also a constant President Donald Trump critic. And, state Libertarian Party leaders say not only will Amash run they think he can win.

Jamie Lewis, the Michigan Libertarian Party political director says, "Yeah, I believe he could. There's a lot of people that are just fed up with the way things are going right now. He's been getting a lot of response in his tweets there, and how he feels there's a whole lot of government overreach, and people are starting to see that. They want something different, and he's giving them something different than politics as usual."

The National Libertarian Nominating Convention is Memorial Day weekend. Lewis believes Amash will announce before then.

