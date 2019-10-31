GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. House of Representatives Thursday approved ground rules for the Democrats' impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, a process that could stretch into the 2020 election year.

The tally was 232-196 with all Republicans who voted opposing the resolution and just two Democrats joining them. The vote laid down the rules as lawmakers transition from weeks of closed-door interviews with witnesses to public hearings and ultimately to possible votes on whether to recommend Trump's removal from office.

RELATED: House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry

Democrats said the procedures — which give them the ability to curb the president's lawyers from calling witnesses — are similar to rules used during the impeachment proceedings of Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton. Republicans complained they were skewed against Trump.

Lawmakers from West Michigan released their votes and reasoning behind their votes.

Congressman Fred Upton

Upton issued the following statement opposing the resolution:

After closely reviewing the text of House Resolution 660 and listening to my constituents, I voted no on today’s resolution. The resolution itself is a little inside baseball, but as I view it, the Democrats appear to be trying to put the genie back in the bottle after they already started this investigation which has only featured closed-door hearings and testimonies available to a select number of members.

“I have been absolutely clear that from the beginning I wanted to see an open, transparent, and fact-based process because I have been troubled by what has come out. Legitimate questions remain to be answered. But I have been frustrated by how closed-off the process has been so far. This is not how this is supposed to work in any committee, and I believe the resolution we voted on today would fail to put an end to the lack of transparency we have seen throughout this investigation.

“Today’s vote also only serves as further distraction from working on important, bipartisan issues. This week was wasted talking all about this vote – even though it simply reaffirms the current broken process - and now there are only 16 legislative days scheduled for the remainder of the year, leaving little time to do the nation’s business. I believe that it is possible to walk and chew gum at the same time, and I will continue to fight for solutions that address the biggest issues facing the folks of southwest Michigan, including lowering prescription drug costs, funding our national defense, and strengthening our economy.”

Congressman Bill Huizenga

Huizenga issued the following statement opposing the Democrats' resolution:

“Nancy Pelosi’s closed-door impeachment inquiry has poisoned the well of impartiality, undermined the bedrock principle of due process, and eroded any hope of transparency in the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives,” said Congressman Bill Huizenga. “Adding insult to injury, this resolution allows this partisan process to continue by giving Democrats, specifically Adam Schiff, the ability to deny Republican access to potential witnesses. Today’s vote doesn’t erase the damage Democrats have done, it merely attempts to paper over their brazen disregard for impartiality while creating yet another double standard.”

Rep. Lynn Afendoulis

Afendoulis responded to Rep. Justin Amash's vote, who supported the Democrats in the approval:

“Justin Amash has forgotten the people he was elected to represent. The people of the third district deserve better than someone who pushes Nancy Pelosi’s agenda forward and who is failing to do anything that moves forward an agenda that helps the hard-working people of Western Michigan.



"I have called this community ‘home’ my entire life and have lived here, worked here, volunteered here, and represented people from here in the state legislature. I look forward to giving the people the representation they deserve in Washington, D.C.



"I have called this community home my entire life and have lived here, worked here, volunteered here, and represented people from here in the state legislature. I look forward to giving the people the representation they deserve in Washington, D.C."

Both parties' leaders were rounding up votes as Thursday's roll call approached, with each side eager to come as close to unanimity as possible.

Republicans said a solid GOP "no" vote would signal to the Senate that the Democratic push is a partisan crusade against a president they have never liked.

This list will be updated as more officials respond.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.





