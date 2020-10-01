WASHINGTON — Michigan lawmakers responded Thursday to the war powers resolution brought against President Trump by the House. The measure says Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran amid recent attacks from both countries.

The House passed the proposal, 224-194, with just three Republicans voting in support. Eight Democrats opposed the measure.

The measure will “protect American lives and values” by limiting Trump’s military actions, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Pelosi. “The administration must de-escalate and must prevent further violence.″

The war powers resolution is not binding on the president and would not require his signature.

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox said in a press release that it does "not carry the force of law."

“The partisan political agenda that the Democrats seek to push with this resolution is completely shameful. What’s more embarrassing is that Elissa Slotkin has decided to carry the torch on a politically driven, unconstitutional resolution that dishonors our American service members and undermines President Trump’s ability to defend our nation,” said Laura Cox, Michigan Republican Party Chairman.

Cox continued, “Slotkin and the Speaker continue to send a dangerous message to our enemies overseas that they would rather take a hollow vote than stand up to the largest state sponsor of terrorism.”

West Michigan representatives to Michigan's 2nd and 6th congressional districts also released statements regarding the resolution.

“While a potential escalation with Iran should be taken very seriously, the non-binding show vote put forward by Speaker Pelosi and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin has no enforcement and looks more like a political statement than any sort of legislative response,” said Congressman Bill Huizenga in a press release.

“Based on the information I received from General Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Staff, the President moved on actionable intelligence to protect America, our diplomats, and our troops by eliminating the chief architect of terrorism across the Middle East.”

“As members of Congress, we must do everything we can to protect American citizens at all costs," said Rep. Fred Upton (R-Saint Joesph) in a press release.

“Last week, I supported the President’s decision to kill one of the world’s deadliest terrorists. I left yesterday’s classified briefing convinced that the evidence was compelling, leaving no doubt that we stopped an imminent strike against U.S. interests. I understand specific details have to be withheld to protect intelligence assets.

“I agree we need to have a substantive discussion on War Powers and the balance between the President’s authority to address imminent threats and Congress’ constitutional responsibility to declare war, but we should not play politics with our nation’s security. Our service members deserve better and the American people deserve better.

“I don’t ever want to look back wondering what we should have done to prevent ‘the horse from getting out of the barn.’ Moving forward, the safety of American troops and the American people will remain our ultimate goals.”

As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the four remaining West Michigan representatives did not release a statement.

