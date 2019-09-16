GOP challengers are pushing back after party leaders in Kansas, South Carolina, Nevada and Arizona canceled their Republican primaries. Some experts have argued it creates another obstacle for the long-shot challengers already fighting the incumbent president, who has an 88% approval rating among Republicans, according to a CNN/SSRS poll.

GOP presidential candidate Joe Walsh has tweeted in a part:

"Cancelling elections should never happen in America."

In Michigan, state law prevents the Republican party from canceling its primaries. The state party has implemented changes to the primary election and party delegate appointment rules, giving President Trump an advantage in Michigan.

According to Tony Zammit, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, changing the rules is not unusual.

"Every primary year, both the Michigan Republican Party and Michigan Democratic Party review our various primary rules and usually there are minor alterations made," he said. "In a year where we have an incumbent president, the goal is to show the will of the majority of Republican voters in the state."

While Tony Zammit did not reveal to 13 ON YOUR SIDE the full outlines of changes made to the rules, he confirmed that candidates must get at least 20% of the primary vote to get any delegates at all. Previously, it was 15%.

Dr. Matt Grossmann is the Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at Michigan State University. He says the GOP primary changes have been made to give President Trump and advantage.

“It’s true that presidential primary rules change considerably from election to election," Grossmann said. "But it is also true that this seems to be a nationwide effort to protect President Trump from primary competition.”

