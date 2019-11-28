MICHIGAN, USA — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to West Michigan in December.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 he will meet with faith and community leaders in Portage, Holland and Grand Rapids. He will also attend a Keep America Great event with former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders in Holland.

The Keep America Great event is at 5 p.m. at 215 Central Ave. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox said she is looking forward to welcoming him back to the Great Lake State for his third visit this year.

