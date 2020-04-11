Oregon votes to decriminalize some hard drug charges, in favor of addiction recovery help

Oregon became the first state in the nation with a measure like this. Instead of jail time, individuals would receive a fine and assessment at recovery center.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After Tuesday's election, Oregon is now the first station in the nation to decriminalize certain possession of small amounts of some hard drugs, like heroin and cocaine. Instead of facing a trial or jail time, those in possession would pay a fine and have an assessment by an addiction recovery center.

The treatment centers would be funded by tax revenue from recreational marijuana.

"This is a very progressive move," said Rae Green, the President and founder of Sanford House Addiction Treatment Centers in Grand Rapids. "We’re taking the disease of substance use disorder out of the realm of crime and putting it in public health."

Green said they definitely see patients at Sanford House who have had one or more misdemeanors due to substance abuse. She said if a measure like the one in Oregon were brought to Michigan, it would open opportunity for rebuilding lives before they go down a path of too many legal entanglements.

"Sometimes, an external motivator is necessary for long term sobriety," said Green, "And this is an external motivator. This will provide the opportunity for someone to seek treatment, even if that might not be the choice they would have made."

21 million people in America struggle with substance abuse disorder, said Green, and another 40 million struggle with misuse. She said a measure like Oregon's could help those in the misuse stage, before it becomes a chronic progressed disease.

However, opponents to Oregon's new measure say it could possibly make people use hard drugs more, because the penalty is less severe. The Oregon Republican Party denounced the drug decriminalization measure as radical.

"We've got to be more open minded and more humane and empathic in our efforts, but there are going to be cons to this," said Green, "One is that if there aren’t immediate penalties, someone may be more included to experiment."

The measure eliminates criminal penalties for possession of small amounts of controlled substances. For example, 1 gram or less of heroin, 2 grams or less of cocaine and methamphetamines, and less than 40 pills of oxycodone.

"The difference between incarceration and treatment program or assessment is the likelihood of recovery or healing from this disease is greater in a rehab than a jail cell," said Green, "It’s going to help destigmatize it societally and culturally, to say, treatment is the way to go, not incarceration."

According to the ballot proposal, possession of these specific quantities becomes a non-criminal Class E violation, with a maximum punishment of a $100 fine or completion of a health assessment with addiction treatment professional.

Oregon also became the first U.S. state to legalize psilocybin, the active ingredient in mental "magic mushrooms" for mental health therapy.

