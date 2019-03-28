GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — President Donald Trump will be visiting Van Andel Arena tonight for a Make America Great Again rally, and people from as far away as Minnesota and Ohio have traveled to support the president.

Some people were in line as early as 7 p.m. last night waiting for the rally, and many people were up early Thursday morning in anticipation for the event.

Supporters Waiting For Trump Rally

The event has prompted many road closures in the downtown area. While some businesses may be shutting their doors early on Thursday, due to the road closures, downtown staples like Founders, Hopcat and Grand Rapids Brewing Company will remain open for those who want to grab food or a drink.

While there were many supporters waiting in line, protesters for the event are expected to make an appearance around 4 p.m. when the doors open for the rally.

Protesters have brought back the "Baby Trump" balloon, which is scheduled to be at Rosa Parks Circle from 4 to 8 p.m. tonight.

Protesters prepare for President Trump's rally

The rally is free to attend, but interested people should register online. There is also a two-ticket maximum for each cell phone number on file.

