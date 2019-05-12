BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After his vice president rallied across West Michigan on Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced he plans to visit the area as well.

The president will hold a "Merry Christmas" rally in Battle Creek Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Kellogg Arena at 7 p.m.

Kayleigh McEnany, a national press secretary for President Trump said he looks forward to celebrating the economic successes at the rally that have happened in Michigan since he took office.

"Since [his] election, Michigan has added 75,000 new jobs," McEnany said in a press release.

Economic growth was one of the topics Vice President Mike Pence addressed at the Keep America Great event he held Wednesday in Holland.

"[It is] booming thanks to the president's leadership. We've set records on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the stock market is setting records every single day," Pence said.

During his visit, Pence along with former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also met with faith and community leaders in Portage and Holland.

RELATED VIDEO:

Read more about Vice President Mike Pence's visit to West Michigan:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.