President Donald Trump is "all in" on passing a constitutional amendment to ban the burning of the American flag.

"All in for Senator Steve Daines as he proposes an Amendment for a strong BAN on burning our American Flag. A no brainer!" Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

Sens. Steve Daines of Montana and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, both Republicans, introduced the amendment on Flag Day. Friday also was Trump's birthday. Although Daines received some recognition, Trump did not express his "thanks" for Cramer.

Burning an American flag is a protected form of free speech under the First Amendment. The Supreme Court made the ruling in 1989 after a protester was convicted of burning a flag at the 1984 Republican National Convention in Dallas in protest of then-President Ronald Reagan.

In the decades since, Congress has tried to pass a constitutional amendment on the issue. Senators were close when the issue came to them in 2006, but they fell short by one vote.

If an amendment were to pass, 38 states then would have to ratify it before it could become a fixture of the Constitution.

