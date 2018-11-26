WASHINGTON -- Bloomberg reported Monday that President Donald Trump is considering Detroit area businessman John James as a possible replacement to Nikki Haley as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

James was the Republican nominee who lost against U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., in her bid for a fourth six-year term this month. But in doing so, he fared better than many expected given her name recognition and that it was his first political run.

Still, if Trump were to select James, it could come as a huge surprise to the political world, given his low name recognition nationally and internationally and his lack of experience in the diplomatic world.

Haley, who announced her decision to step down in October, is expected to leave by the end of the year.

The report cited two unnamed sources said to be familiar with the president's considerations. Neither the White House nor political consultants who have worked with James immediately responded to the Free Press' questions about the report.

James, 37, of Farmington Hills, oversees his family's logistics and warehousing business in Detroit. A West Point graduate, he flew Apache helicopters during the Iraq War and garnered Trump's endorsement even before the August Republican primary, becoming the first African-American major party candidate for a statewide office in Michigan in three decades.

Scoop: John James, the Michigan businessman who ran for U.S. Senate this year, is one of the people that Trump is considering as a replacement for UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. @JohnJamesMI lost his challenge against Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 26, 2018

In the general election, Stabenow beat James with 52.3 percent of the vote to his 45.8 percent, but that was still far closer than many expected it to be, given that it was James' first run for political office. His run wasn't without controversy, however: At one point, James apologized for an ad which he said inadvertently included the image of a swastika. Meanwhile, he tried to attack Stabenow as out of touch and ineffective throughout the campaign.

Bloomberg's story did not say why Trump might be considering James for the ambassadorship to the U.N., one of the most high profile jobs in any administration, or look at what challenges he might or might not face as part of the confirmation process. Recent ambassadors including Haley, who had been South Carolina governor, as well as Samantha Power and Susan Rice, who both worked with President Obama's administration, had held political positions previously.

Several current ambassadors are also said to be under consideration. Early this month, USA TODAY reported that Trump said Heather Nauert, a former Fox News anchor and current State Department spokeswoman, was also being considered.

Contact Todd Spangler at 703-854-8947 or at tspangler@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @tsspangler.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved