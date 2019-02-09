On Labor Day, President Trump's re-election campaign plans to fly banners targeting Detroit beachgoers on Labor Day.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the unique campaign ads, which will say "Trump\Pence thanks our great American workers!" and ask people to text into the campaign. The Trump re-election team confirmed the report to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

Monday, the banners will be flown in seven cities, mostly in swing states. The Wall Street Journal said the campaign is spending around $20,000 on the flyover banners.

They will run in cities in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and Florida.

Trump won Michigan on 2016 by a razor thin margin of 10,704 votes. However, the Detroit area mostly voted for Hillary Clinton.

According to Facebook, the Trump campaign has spent over $4 million on digital ads in Michigan since June. The re-election campaign is also selling straws with Trump branding on them.

The Wall Street Journal said the Trump campaign is aiming to collect 30,000 phone numbers from the flyover banners.

