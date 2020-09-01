TOLEDO, Ohio — President Donald Trump is heading into his first campaign rally of the year flush with cash, chafing at impeachment and hoping to capitalize on his order to take out Iran's top general.

Trump will be in northern Ohio for Thursday night's rally. He's taking to the campaign trail a day after pulling back from the brink of war with Iran.

The campaign event in Toledo offers Trump an opportunity to spotlight his decision to order the fatal drone strike against Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The Iran crisis has also momentarily overshadowed Trump’s looming impeachment trial.

