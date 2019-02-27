WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday evening to block President Donald Trump's state of emergency declaration, which was made in order to secure funding for a southern-border wall.

The resolution passed 245-182, mostly along party lines. But a few House Republicans also voted in support of the resolution, including two from West Michigan: Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) and Rep. Justin Amash (R-Cascade).

Amash was the sole Republican co-sponsor of the resolution, and he has been criticizing the declaration since Trump announced in on Feb. 15. The congressman has not issued a statement regarding his vote, but he did urge the House Liberty Caucus—of which he is the chair—to pass the resolution.

"@POTUS now proposes to use an emergency declaration to pursue a multi-year construction project that will do nothing in the immediate term to resolve the circumstances he characterizes as an emergency. This scenario clearly fails the emergency test," Amash tweeted before the vote, quoting a memo to the House Liberty Caucus.

Rep. Fred Upton's vote to block the emergency was largely unexpected. He issued this statement following the vote:

“The Constitution makes it clear that the power of the purse – “spending” – be initiated by the Congress. Our founding fathers believed in the principles of checks and balances, and it is our responsibility as members of Congress to maintain that authority – no matter who is President. Strengthening our borders is an urgent necessity, but declaring a national emergency and reprogramming already appropriated funds without the approval of Congress is a violation of the Constitution. All of us took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. In this particular case, it is in fact likely that a majority of both the House and Senate will vote to disapprove the emergency designation. I would encourage the House and Senate to work together to find an appropriate solution to secure our border within the bounds of the Constitution. This particular emergency declaration establishes an unfortunate precedent for the future.”

Upton and Amash joined other Michigan Democrat lawmakers who all voted to pass the resolution. Rep. Huizenga (R-Zeeland) voted against the resolution along with other Michigan Republicans.

The legislation now goes to the Republican-held Senate, where it would take only a handful of GOP defections to pass it. Trump is likely to prevail in the end since he could use his first-ever veto to kill the measure if it passes Congress, but the White House is seeking to minimize defections among the president's GOP allies to avoid embarrassment.

Trump's declaration of a national emergency gives him access to about $3.6 billion in funding for military construction projects to divert to border fencing. Additionally, the administration is more likely to tap $600 million from a federal asset forfeiture fund first. In addition, it is considering shifting more than $2 billion from Defense Department accounts into a Pentagon counter-drug fund to be used for wall construction.

