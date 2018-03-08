GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Michigan Republican Party announced last week that Vice President Mike Pence will be in Grand Rapids on Aug. 8 for the GOP Unity Rally.

Pence will be the special guest at the event, accompanying Michigan's Republican candidate for governor and U.S. Senate. The rally will be at the Amway Grand Plaza.

He arrived at Gerald R. Ford International Airport around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Michigan Democratic Party issued a statement about Pence's visit to Grand Rapids:

“Michigan Republicans are welcoming Donald Trump’s VP Mike Pence with open arms, but seniors and working families know the Trump administration's harmful healthcare agenda is the last thing they can afford,” said Michigan Democratic Party Chair Brandon Dillon. "We look forward to the freshly nominated Republican nominees explaining if they support Donald Trump and Mike Pence's healthcare sabotage that's spiking prices, threatening Healthy Michigan, and targeting people with pre-existing health conditions."

The last time Pence was in West Michigan was when he made an appearance at the city of Grandville's Fourth of July parade.

His last visit to Michigan was in June when he touted the Trump administration's tax policies and attended an event in Rochester with the Republican candidate for governor, Bill Schuette.

Before heading to West Michigan Pence spoke in Duluth, Minnesota.

Since @POTUS and I took office, mining and mining-related industries have added nearly 2,000 jobs just in the Duluth area alone! Mining is back in Minnesota and in America! pic.twitter.com/lKN17V5slV — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 8, 2018

