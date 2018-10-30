GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Hours after reports of President Trump’s plan to eliminate birthright citizenship via executive order, advocates for immigration in West Michigan denounced the comments as alarming and unconstitutional.

The executive order goes against the values associated with the way America was formed, said Teresa Hendricks-Pitsch, executive director of Michigan Migrant Legal Aid.

“Right now, the attitude that we're feeling from people that say things like our President is, ‘Not everybody is welcome here,’” Hendricks-Pitsch said. “‘You have to meet certain criteria, and we get to decide what that is at any time.’”

The legal challenges to this executive order would be immediate and vast, said Meghan Moore, partner at Avanti Law Group, PPLC.

“It will be very difficult for the government to sustain this type of executive action all the way to the Supreme Court,” Moore said. “There will be constitutional challenges based on discrimination to race, religion, age, gender, you name it.”

In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Trump called birthright citizenship, guaranteed by the 14th amendment to the Constitution, “ridiculous,” announcing his plan to override it through executive order.

However, changing the document requires a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate or two-thirds of states to call a constitutional convention.

If birthright citizenship were revoked, implementing that policy would be a logistical nightmare, Moore said.

“At the hospital when they’re issuing a birth certificate, are those all going to be put on hold until someone…would determine the lawful status of the parents?” she said. “There's just so many questions that need to be answered, and I cannot fathom a way that they would be answered in any way that is satisfactory under the law."

Several Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Twp, noted Trump’s inability to amend the law through executive order.

A president cannot amend Constitution or laws via executive order. Concept of natural-born citizen in #14thAmendment derives from natural-born subject in Britain. Phrase “and subject to the jurisdiction thereof” excludes mainly foreign diplomats, who are not subject to U.S. laws. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 30, 2018

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, backed the president on Twitter.

The United States is one of two developed countries in the world who grant citizenship based on location of birth.



This policy is a magnet for illegal immigration, out of the mainstream of the developed world, and needs to come to an end. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 30, 2018

Immigration policy needs to be reformed, but this is not a step in the right direction, said advocate Chris Silva, whose mother was American and father, now naturalized, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico.

“There’s a lot of practical concerns that I just don’t think this administration cares about,” Silva said. “I don’t know if they’re doing this...to rally their base. I can’t imagine that this is part of a coherent strategy to make the country safer."

In an interview for “Axios on HBO,” Trump claimed that the United States was the only country in which children born to undocumented immigrants are given citizenship. Thirty other countries have such policies, including Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

