LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and 11 governors called on President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to pass "common sense gun legislation."

The letter cites recent mass shootings in Gilroy, California; El Paso, Texas; Dayton, Ohio and Philadelphia in addition to noting thousands of gun deaths this year.

"Thoughts and prayers won’t fix this disturbing trend. Enough is enough," the letter says. The group of 12 governors is being led by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

They say that a "patchwork" of state laws will not be sufficient for addressing gun violence.

"Putting an end to the gun violence epidemic is not a Republican or Democratic issue, it is an American issue. Gun deaths do not have to be the norm," the governors said.

The letter lays out four policies, including:

National Red Flag laws, which would prevent individuals who post a risk to themselves or others from purchasing a or possessing a gun.

Universal background checks that would close private gun sales loopholes

Outlawing assault weapons and high-capacity magazines

Establish stricter reporting requirements to prevent those deemed by a mental health professional to be a danger to themselves or others

McConnell was asked Tuesday if Republicans are out of step with many Americans regarding gun reform. McConnell said he has consistently backed making a law that the president will support.

He said the White House is "working on coming up with a proposal that the president will sign. Until that happens, all this is theatrics."

