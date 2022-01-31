Michigan Attorney General and Secretary of State respond to Ryan D. Kelley video

The video shows Kelley telling prospective poll workers to unplug voting machines if they suspect fraud in the 2022 election.

LANSING, Mich. — On Saturday, Michigan Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ryan D. Kelley and state senate Republican candidate Mike Detmer appeared in a live Facebook video that has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

Kelley and Detmer visited Livingston County and spoke to a crowd of a few dozen people about various policies and possible election fraud during a campaign rally on Saturday.

In the Facebook live video, Kelley can be seen saying "If you see something you don't like happening with the machines, if you see something going on, unplug it from the wall."

Then shortly after the statement by Kelley, Detmer can be seen addressing the audience about their 2nd Amendment rights. Detmer expresses the significance of the amendment and how it is there to give citizens the power to protect the other rights offered by the Constitution.

"The ideal thing is to do this peacefully. That's ideal. But the American people, at some point in time, if we can't change the tide, which I believe we can, we need to be prepared to lock and load," Detmer said in regards to possible election fraud.

"So you ask, what can we do? Show up armed," Detmer added to his statement. "Make sure justice prevails."

The full Facebook live video from the Livingston County rally can be found here.

Both the Michigan Attorney General and Secretary of State have tweeted responses to the video pointing out that the voter intimidation and tampering with voting devices are illegal.

"Unauthorized personnel tampering w/ election devices & the use of firearms to intimidate voters is illegal. Engaging in such conduct will result in arrest & prosecution. Will @MIGOP condemn the encouragement of felonious acts by its candidates for office? Or is this cool now?," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a tweet.

"Voter intimidation and tampering with election machines is illegal. Any attempt to illegally interfere with our elections or threaten the safety of our election officials will be immediately referred to @MIAttyGen who will prosecute violations to the fullest extent of the law," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson tweeted minutes later.

Kelley is running for Governor of Michigan and Detmer is running for Michigan State Senate in District 22.

