Non-partisan group Patient Voting is helping hospitalized voters cast a ballot

Using what is called an 'emergency absentee ballot' voter that are hospitalized can still vote in Tuesday's election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With just days to go before election day, city and township clerks and well as voting group across the nation are working to ensure everyone gets to vote in the November 3 election.

Non-partisan voting group Patient Voting is working the emergency voting process in hospitals across the nation including hospitals in Michigan.

Instructions for requesting an emergency absentee ballot is designated for voters that experience personal injury, illness or death in the family, according to Michigan.gov.

The emergency must take place after 5 p.m. on Friday Oct. 30, and the emergency absentee ballot application needs to get to the clerk's office by 4 p.m. on Election Day. The completed emergency absentee ballot must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day. A voter must select an authorized person to hand deliver the application and ballot on the voters behalf.

Emergency Physician Alison Hayward is an organizer for Patient Voting. She says they have been working to educate voters and their families, as well as care takers about the emergency voting process since 2018.

"ON Friday, October 30, the emergency ballot process will come into play and so that means that any patient who is hospitalized will be able to request an emergency ballot. They can download the application form from our website and it's indicated on the form that it is an emergency ballot is being requested," says Hayward. "We are trying to raise attention across the country that these processes exist and so a patient can ask someone on their care team—a nurse, doctor, anyone who is willing to help them."

Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp says while the emergency ballot process is rarely utilized, they are prepared to serve voters and their families to ensure everyone gets to vote.

"Someone has to bring a note from that person saying 'I designate this person to get a ballot on my behalf,' and we'll simply go through the process. The emergency has to happen after 5pm today."

For voters in Georgetown Township, the township clerk's office is accommodating residents who are ill and not able to leave their houses, but arraigning for a clerk's office representative to take a ballot to their homes. The voters must return the ballot in a plastic bag or container to protect the health of the township representative. Residents can contact the Georgetown Township Clerk's office by clicking here.

"Someone that is severely ill, or has even come down with Covid, the township clerk or a representative will bring the ballot to the house. People have to show their ID through the window, they'll leave it on the step for them or they can take it through the door," says Bruce Rysdyk, Chairperson of the Absentee Counting Board in Georgetown Township.

However, if you're not an appropriate candidate for an emergency absentee ballot, Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp reminds voters to expect long lines at both the clerk's office and polling place locations.

"Mask up, wash your hands, and keep you're 6 feet distancing," says Joel. "If you go to the clerk's office, you're gonna wait in line just like if you go to the precinct."

