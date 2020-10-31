Obama: Trump failed to take pandemic, presidency seriously

Obama and Biden held drive-in rallies in Flint and Detroit.

FLINT, Mich. — Barack Obama is campaigning in Michigan with Joe Biden, and he calls his former vice president his “brother.”

Obama also is accusing Donald Trump of failing to take the coronavirus pandemic and the presidency seriously.

Democrats are leaning on America’s first Black president to energize Black voters in battleground Michigan on the final weekend of the 2020 campaign.

Obama and Biden held drive-in rallies in Flint and Detroit. They're two predominantly Black cities where strong turnout will be essential to swing the longtime Democratic state to Biden’s column after Trump won it in 2016.

Trump is making an aggressive play for pivotal Pennsylvania, focusing largely on his white, working-class base.

