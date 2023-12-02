State, national officials react after unidentified high altitude object shot down over Lake Huron

Many lawmakers have released statements and taken to social media to describe their conversations and briefings with defense officials.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan and U.S. leadership began mobilizing Sunday afternoon following the discovery of yet another unidentified high altitude object in U.S. airspace—this time over northern Michigan.

Federal defense officials briefed state leaders on new developments, with many of those leaders releasing statements and taking to social media to provide updates on the unfolding situation.

"Our national security and safety is always a top priority," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote on Twitter. "I've been in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace. I'm glad to report it has been swiftly, safely and securely taken down. The Michigan National Guard stands ready."

Members of Michigan's congressional delegation also spoke on the incident and their conversations with defense leaders, including U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten.

"I had a lot of important follow-up questions for our liaison at the Department of Defense and am continuing to ask those questions," Scholten said Sunday night.

With the origin and intent of the object still unknown, many lawmakers are demanding answers.

"The American people deserve far more answers than we have," Congressman Jack Bergman said in a tweet after the object had been shot down.

Scholten said that dialogue with officials and the search for answers remained ongoing.

"We should know something in you know, the next day or two," Scholten said. "But rest assured, 'Who was responsible,' 'How this happened' are the top questions on my mind and questions that I'm directly asking, and we'll be sure to provide to the people of West Michigan as soon as I have them."

Scholten said she hopes to get a top secret briefing with other leaders in the coming days. In the meantime, many lawmakers are pushing the same message: They're ready to get the answers.

"I won't stop until we hold the parties responsible for this action accountable," Scholten said.

