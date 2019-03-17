Two high profile 2020 presidential candidates will be making stops in Michigan on Monday, March 18.

Rep. Beto O'Rourke will be in Center Line and Ferndale. The two stops are part of a three-day road trip that started in Madison, Wisconsin.

The former Texas congressman, who came within three points of beating U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz last year, announced his candidacy last week. O'Rourke raised $80 million for his Senate run in 2018.

The first leg his campaign will take him through Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

Another candidate said to be in the Mitten state Monday is New York's U.S. Sen. Kristen Gillibrand. She is one of six women running for president, announcing her run over the weekend.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 25: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) delivers remarks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he hold a campaign rally in Grand Rapids on March 28. This is Trump's sixth rally in Grand Rapids since he started his campaign for president in June 2015. He has had 18 rallies in Michigan.

U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland was in Michigan back in January.

