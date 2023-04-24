Ottawa Co. clerk addresses 'misleading' anti-bond flyers in Grand Haven Public Schools District

Justin Roebuck confirmed that, if those who sent the mailers spent a certain amount of money, disclosing themselves is required by law.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Concerns are growing over potential misinformation and illegal activity tied to anti-bond-proposal mailers sent to residents in the Grand Haven Area Public Schools district ahead of an election on May 2.

"In terms of inaccuracies, I think I would describe it as misleading," Grand Haven resident and Grand Valley State University English Education Professor Amy Masko said.

"I also received flyers in the mail, and there are signs around Grand Haven about voting no," Masko said. "Presumably, they're all paid for by the same whoever is paying for this. And if it's over $500, that needs to be registered."

Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck confirmed that, if those who sent the mailers spent a certain amount of money, disclosing themselves is required by law.

"Essentially, any individual or group of individuals who is seeking to support or oppose a ballot proposition or a candidate, once you spend $500 or more, you are required, essentially, to form what is called a committee, or a political committee under campaign finance law, or potentially a ballot question Committee, which deals directly with issues that are on the ballot," Roebuck said.

But when it comes to potential misinformation on any election material, Roebuck said election law does not apply.

"There's nothing in election law and campaign finance law that actually polices the content of anything that we would put out on a piece of printed material," Roebuck said.

