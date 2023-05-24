Ottawa County votes 'YES' on Constitutional County Resolution

After almost six hours of public comment, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners voted 9 to 1 on a resolution declaring the county as a "Constitutional County"

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A marathon Ottawa County meeting has finally ended, wrapping up around 2 a.m. Wednesday after more than seven hours of public comment and official business.

More than 100 people waited to speak about the Ottawa County Commission's "Constitutional County" Resolution. After around six hours of public comment, the county board voted "yes" with a 9-1 vote on the resolution.

Doug Zylstra was the lone commissioner to oppose the resolution.

The Constitutional County resolution has been PASSED by the county board with a vote of 9-1. After the vote, some in the crowd erupted in applause while others booed @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/J510g97ED2 — Micah Cho (@MicahChoTV) May 24, 2023

"The second amendment was placed in our bill of rights to protect we the people from a tyrannical government," said a community member in support of the resolution.

Commissioners say it would double-down on their support to protect constitutional rights in the county, It encourages police and prosecutors to not enforce laws they believe violate the constitution.

One of those speakers against the resolution, a Michigan State University Student who said she was on campus the night of the mass shooting that killed three students and left five others critically injured in February.

"I have spent the last three months speaking with state legislatures in support of gun safety laws that could have prevented this tragedy," said the student. "Since February 13th, three gun safety bills have been signed into law. These laws are constitutional, these laws save lives."

Although the resolution is titled as a "Constitutional County", it only lists the first, second, fifth and fourteenth amendments.

Constitutional Law Professor Devin Schindler shared his thoughts with 13 On Your Side on some issues with sanctuary counties.

"It is the role of the courts to decide the constitutionality of acts," said Schindler. "Once the court decides an order is appropriate, and the law is constitutional. It is incumbent upon the executive branch sheriffs in this case and the legislative branch to follow the court's order."