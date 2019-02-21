KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two Kent County courts will take part in a waiver program for the month of March.

The 62-B District Court in Kentwood and the 63rd District Court announced Thursday that they will soon begin a program allowing individuals to settle their court debts without further penalty or incarceration. Beginning March 1 and ending March 31, the program offers the guarantee of no jail time because of a late payment. According to a press release, the courts will waive all court-imposed late fees or warrant fees for accounts paid in full, except for the $45 License Suspension Reinstatement Fees.

“The waiver program gives people who have outstanding fines, fees, and court costs an opportunity to more reasonably resolve their business with the court,” said Chief Judge Sara J. Smolenski.

Payments must be made by contacting the 62-B at (616) 698- 9310 or 63rd District Court at (616) 632-7770 for further information.

