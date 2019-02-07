Democratic candidate for president Pete Buttigieg is going to be fundraising in Saugatuck on Sunday, July 21—the week before the Democratic presidential debate in Detroit.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has not personally attended any campaign events in Michigan yet. However, his Michigan-native husband Chasten Buttigieg held a campaign event in Traverse City in June.

The fundraiser is not open to the public, but tickets range from $250 to $2,800.

Michigan is shaping up to be a swing state in the 2020 election after President Donald Trump flipped the reliably blue state. Other Democratic candidates including Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Beto O'Rourke and Kirsten Gillibrand have already campaigned in Michigan.

The fundraiser in Saugatuck is registered on ActBlue, but it does not provide a location for the event. Buttigieg's team has not confirmed further details.

The second round of the Democratic primary debate will be held at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on July 30-31. According to the Detroit Free Press, former Vice President Joe Biden will also be in Michigan ahead of the debate, campaigning in Detroit in July 24.

After the first debate on Wednesday in Thursday in Miami, Buttigeg is polling in the top five for Democratic candidates behind Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.