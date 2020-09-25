Sen. Gary Peters discusses vacancy on Supreme Court

The Democratic senator says he's focused on the pandemic and the open Supreme Court seat, not what may happen next year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Senate minority leader chuck Schumer recently said that if Republicans fill the Supreme Court seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg nothing is off the table.

Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat, responded to questions about the Supreme Court, including that statement from Schumer. He also discussed the possibilities of statehood for Washington DC and Puerto Rico, expanding the Supreme Court, and eliminating the filibuster.

"I don't want to get into parlor games as to what the future may hold. I just don't understand why that's becoming part of the discussion when we're in the middle of a COVID pandemic. We have to make sure folks get through this. We've got a health care crisis. We've to an economic crisis. That's where I spend every minute of my day, focused on that."

Peters also says-- like all democrats--that filling Ginsburg's seat should be done by the winner of the presidential election this year.

His opponent, Republican John James, has not said one way or the other if he thinks Republicans should wait or fill the seat this term. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he plans to vote on whomever Trump nominates.

Watch the entire interview below:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.