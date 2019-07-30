In general, surveys and polls are valid, time tested and extremely accurate. When we're surveying the Michigan public, it is rare to be surprised. But as we all know from the last few years, surveys about elections have not appeared to be very reliable. Why?

13 ON YOUR SIDE political expert and CEO of Public Sector Consultants Jeff Williams identifies four big reasons why polls sometimes get it wrong.

1. Fewer people are answering the phone. 20 years ago, we made (on average) three calls for every one respondent. Now we have to make nearly 20 calls to get one respondent. That has driven up the cost of doing a phone survey. Then layer on to this that there are different rules for calling landlines versus cell phones, robodialers and everyone has more than one phone number, and the problem gets even worse.

2. Voters are not the same group as "all Michigan adults." When we survey the public, it's comparatively easy -- everyone is included. When we talk about surveying voters, we're talking about getting an answer from only those who vote, which (a) is roughly half of all adults in Michigan, and (b) can be a different group of people every two years. Now you see the problem is even worse.

3. Voters aren't just "half of adults" -- voters are more often certain types of adults. Voters in any election -- but especially primary elections -- do not mirror the demographics of all adults. For example, voters are typically older than the average adult resident. So now the survey researcher is targeting half of the population ... and those demographics also change from election to election. Primaries are notorious for having very few actual votes compared to a general election and pollsters are basically looking for a needle in a haystack when trying to unearth people to survey. In survey research terms, if I have to make 20 calls to get one completed interview and voters are roughly half the adults with specific characteristics, now I need to make at least 40 calls (or more!) for every complete survey if I start with a list of all Michigan adults.

4. Now we get to the part where we all need to remember our math lessons -- especially that probability and possibility are two different concepts. Go back to the Trump/Clinton election, where Clinton was projected a winner in 85% of the hypothetical scenarios by 538 and other meta-polling services. Trump won ... and the popular line is that Trump winning proves by itself that the polls were wrong. No, because those same polls gave Trump a 15% (or one in seven) chance of beating Clinton, and that happened. There is a big difference between probability and possibility.



We consumers of polls read 85% as a near certainty, but it was only a probability. We also all poo-poohed a 15% probability as so low as to never occur ... yet none of us are surprised that today is Monday, which also has a one in seven probability. What the surveys said is that if the 2016 election happened seven times, in six of those seven times Hillary would be our president ... and one of the seven Trump would be president.

So, what about the refrain, "But who showed up at the ballot box in 2016 was different than in prior years," as a reason why the one-in-seven thing happened? Yes, that's true to some extent but it is given too much weight. Yes, who shows up changes election to election ... but usually not in a big enough number on its own to be the primary cause of any difference.

For example, in Michigan, it is true that older, whiter and rural residents pulled in the same direction in 2016 ... but that statement is really only true in a small number of states. Nationally, the older, whiter and more rural needle barely moved in Trump's direction because that group was already so Republican it had very little more room to move!

So to wrap up, as a survey researcher closing in on 30 years experience, yes, I still trust surveys of the general public, and yes, I am increasingly wary of surveys about elections because politics is fairly volatile right now, which exaggerates/exacerbates survey-land's existing problems.

