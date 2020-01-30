WARREN, Mich. — President Donald Trump is serving up counterprogramming to his impeachment trial by promoting his new trade deal and rallying supporters in two Midwestern states that he views as crucial to his reelection.

Trump addressed workers at a manufacturing plant in Michigan on Thursday to celebrate the new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico that he signed into law a day earlier.

But while in Michigan, he couldn't hide his anger over the impeachment trial, complaining that it was overshadowing the new trade deal.

From Michigan, he was headed to Iowa for a big campaign rally in Des Moines ahead of Monday’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Workers watch as President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the new North American trade agreement at Dana Incorporated, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Warren, Mich. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

AP

MORE ON PRESIDENT TRUMP:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.