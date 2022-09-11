Now that Proposal 3 passed in Michigan, what's next?

Reproductive Freedom For All, the coalition that gathered signatures to place Prop 3 on the ballot, called its passing a historic win.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Abortion was the dominant issue in Tuesday's Midterm elections in Michigan.

More than 70% of Michigan voters said it had an impact on who they voted for.

During a news conference in Detroit Wednesday afternoon, Reproductive Freedom For All, the coalition that gathered signatures to place Proposal 3 on the ballot, called its passing a historic win.

The proposal enshrines abortion rights into the state constitution, rendering the state's 1931 criminal abortion ban unenforceable.

The coalition raised more than $40 million which is more money than any other ballot initiative in Michigan history.

The coalition's leaders say Michigan is the first state in the nation to pass an affirmative citizen-led constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to abortion.

They say this was not a partisan, political campaign; Republicans, independents and Democrats all voted 'Yes on Prop 3.'

"It's unfortunate that our radical opponents tried to confuse things with disinformation," said Loren Khogali, the Executive Director of ACLU of Michigan. "Those who voted in support understood what was at stake. Our doctors told us people could die and so hopefully now we have this protection in the constitution, it'll save lives."

Experts say there could be a legal challenge.

"What will have to be determined if it passes is what many of the terms mean and the effect it will have on current abortion laws and health care laws on the books," said Tonya Krause-Phelan, a Criminal Law Professor at WMU-Cooley Law School.

Phelan says Proposal 3 will be considered a fundamental right. The U.S. Supreme Court has spoken about how we treat, interpret and apply those rights so it'll be given the strictest scrutiny.

But it's unknown if there's a fight ahead. The Reproductive Freedom For All campaign says now is not the time to talk about that, rather, it's time to celebrate.

"There's plenty of time to delve into that, but today is just about celebrating this victory for Michiganders. This historic victory from a local and national standpoint," said Khogali.

The group says this victory provides a model for future coalition based reproductive ballot initiatives across the country. In some states, a constitutional amendment must be legislatively referred, but Michigan is unique.

"We were able to have citizens serve as the legislators in this case and weigh in on this issue in a very real way and prove to everyone they want abortion to remain legal and we've done that," said Nicole Wells Stallworth, the Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan.

Michigan law states the proposal will become part of the constitution 45 days after the election on December 23rd.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.