LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan League for Public Policy applauded the the House Committee chairs that sponsored the Raise the Age bills that passed Wednesday, Nov. 28.

The Raise the Age bills would change the age of juvenile jurisdiction from 17 to 18-years-old. The bills passed out of the committee with bipartisan support Wednesday.

"This a big step forward for Michigan as raising the age will not only benefit our kids, but our families, our communities and our economy," Kids Count in Michigan Director Alicia Guevara Warren said in a statement released by the League.

"We applaud the leadership of Chair Kesto and the tireless, bipartisan work of the committee, especially bill sponsors Rep. Lucido and Rep. Howrylak, to get these bills passed. We hope the Speaker and leaders in the Senate share their commitment to leaving a positive, lasting legacy on this state and will move quickly to pass these bills and get them on the governor's desk," she added.

The League and their partners have been working the last few years to raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction and align Michigan with the other 46 states in the nation that treat 17-year-olds as kids in the criminal justice system.

Email news@13onyourside.com

