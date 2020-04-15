LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday around noon, numerous cars caused traffic jams near the capitol building in Lansing as people took part in a protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's recent executive orders.

The main order people are taking issue with is the extension of the stay at home order and what businesses are considered essential and non-essential. On Thursday, April 9, Whitmer extended that order through the end of the month and also introduced new restrictions on garden centers and stores selling furniture and paint.

"Come prepared for a traffic jam in Lansing! We WANT gridlock," the group explains on Facebook.

As of today over 4,600 people have said they are going and 17,000 are interested. The Facebook event lists its organizers as the Michigan Conservative Coalition and the Michigan Freedom Fund.

Whitmer spoke about the protest in a press conference Monday, April 13.

"I'm always going to defend your right to free speech," Whitmer said. "I support people's right to demonstrate and to use their voice."

