Rep. Calley wants partnership with governor's office on COVID

The Portland Republican says the two sides have worked together successfully before and that they need to again.

PORTLAND, Mich. — Legislative Republicans say the governor's office - again - didn't include them in the process regarding the COVID restrictions.

Representative Julie Calley from Ionia says they should. Because when they have, they've gotten a lot done.

Sunday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a 3-week epidemic order limiting gatherings, closing dine-in at restaurants.

The new emergency order enacts a three-week pause on indoor social gatherings and other group activities in an effort to curb rapidly rising COVID-19 infection rates.

Under this order, indoor residential gatherings are limited to two households at any one time.

"When you look at the Return To Learn plan, a number of things had to be changed to accommodate education during COVID-19. We got the budget done together, " Calley said. "We've improved nursing home strategies together. Unemployment. The list is actually pretty extensive of things we've been able to work with the executive office on. Now, we need to work on a long-term approach as a state. And we stand ready to do that."

