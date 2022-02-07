Bill to ban IRS facial recognition technology use introduced by Rep. Huizenga

The legislation comes after plans by the Internal Revenue Service to require taxpayers to use facial recognition software to access tools and services.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Representative Bill Huizenga of Michigan's 2nd District introduced new legislation on Friday that would ban the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from using facial recognition technology to verify identities.

The Republican Congressman introduced the Facial Authorization Cannot be Enforced Act or FACE Act, which reads:

"The Secretary of the Treasury may not establish or maintain any verification process for access to an Internal Revenue Service online account using facial recognition technology."

Currently, the IRS uses the 3rd party company called ID.me to verify the identities of IRS.gov users. ID.me requires users to submit an email address, social security number, picture ID and take a selfie photo that they scan to verify the user's identity.

“The IRS’ desire to use facial recognition software should be concerning to every American,” said Rep. Huizenga. “The federal government or a vendor it employs should not be requiring Americans to submit to facial recognition in order to access basic IRS services.”

Rep. Huizenga noted that it wasn't safe for the IRS to have a database with that type of biometric information on U.S. taxpayers.

“It is well documented that the IRS has been prone to cyber-attacks,” continued Huizenga. “This database would be a treasure trove of information that could be weaponized by cyber criminals, adversaries such as China or Russia, and based on the past targeting of conservative Americans, even the IRS itself. The use of facial recognition technology by the IRS dramatically expands the federal government’s role in data collection and puts the privacy of American taxpayers at far too great a risk.”

Rep. Huizenga noted in a release that his legislation is in response to an $86 million contract that the IRS has with ID.me.

This isn't the first time that a facial recognition bill has been introduced by lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

In June of 2021, Senate Bill S.2052, Facial Recognition and Biometric Technology Moratorium Act of 2021, was introduced. The bill would impose limits on the use of biometric surveillance systems, such as facial recognition systems, by federal and state government entities. S.2052 was referred to the Committee on the Judiciary after being read on the Senate floor.

Rep. Huizenga's FACE Act, House Bill H.R.6609, was referred to the House Committee on Ways and Means on Friday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.