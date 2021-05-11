Reports: President Biden to visit Dearborn plant next week

This would be the president's first trip to metro Detroit since taking office.

DEARBORN, Mich. — Media outlets in Detroit are reporting that President Joe Biden will visit Dearborn next week.

This would be the president's first trip to metro Detroit since taking office. According to the ABC affiliate in Detroit, WXYZ, Biden will tour the Ford Rouge Vehicle Center at the Dearborn-based Rouge Center. This is expected to happen on Tuesday, May 18, just a day before Ford will unveil the all-new, all-electric F-150 Lightning on May 19.

On May 19, electric will get a whole lot tougher. #F150Lightning pic.twitter.com/fVe63YbMwX — Ford Trucks (@FordTrucks) May 10, 2021

The trip is Biden's second visit to the Great Lakes state since he became president. In February the president toured the Pfizer plant where COVID-19 vaccines are being made in Portage.

