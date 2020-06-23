Reports: University of Michigan to withdraw from hosting presidential debate

Biden's campaign committed to participating in three debates, while Trump pushed for four.

The University of Michigan plans to withdraw from hosting a presidential debate before the election because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Detroit Free Press first reported the news, saying the university is concerned about bringing campaigns, media, and supporters to campus. Monday night, the New York Times also reported on the Ann Arbor school pulling out of hosting the debate.

Rick Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for the university, said Monday night they did not have any information to share about the status of the debate.

U-M was set to host the second of three debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Oct 15. The others are scheduled for Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame and for Oct. 22 and Belmont University in Nashville.

On Monday, U-M also announced that they will be welcoming students back to campus in the fall for a mix of in-person and remote classes.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been substantially contained in many parts of the country including Michigan. Nonetheless, the potential for new infections, whether students are at home or in residence, will continue throughout the coming academic year, and perhaps beyond, until a safe and effective vaccine is developed and administered widely, or a successful drug regimen is discovered," said a statement from the university's president Mark S. Schlissel.

A vice presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 7 at the University of Utah.

