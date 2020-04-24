LANSING, Mich. — Republicans who control the Legislature want to dilute the power of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

They say they'll meet Friday to pass bills to rein in Whitmer's emergency powers and create a committee to oversee the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. Republicans are unhappy with the breadth of Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, though polling shows the public believes she's made the right calls.

Whitmer is expected to extend the current stay-at-home order past April 30, but with modifications. She is expected to make an announcement about her plans on Friday.

Whitmer's spokeswoman says the governor will veto legislation that hurts her ability to protect citizens. House Speaker Lee Chatfield says “many freedoms are gone” and Michigan deserves better.

