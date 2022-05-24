Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins GOP nomination for Arkansas governor

Sanders, a former White House press secretary, has won the Republican nomination in the 2022 Arkansas governor race.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders has secured the Republican nomination for the Arkansas governor race in the 2022 elections, according to the Associated Press.

Sanders, who has been the frontrunner since she announced her campaign, was announced the winner Tuesday evening.

As the former White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump, Sanders was known for her daily arguments with the press corps regarding the Trump administration's policies.

She is also the daughter of former Governor Mike Huckabee, who served from July 1996 until January 2007 as the state’s 44th governor.

Sanders has racked up Republican endorsements including from Trump, U.S. Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman, current Governor Asa Hutchinson, and more.

She has campaigned on her previous connection to Trump as well as a focus on education and infrastructure. Her campaign broke fundraising records in the lead up to the primary elections.

Sanders defeated former talk radio host Doc Washburn, who joined the race as a longshot for the nomination.

She will face Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., Democratic candidate Chris Jones, and at least three write-in candidates.