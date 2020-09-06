Sen. Gary Peters: Fund police, but make reforms

Michigan's junior senator talks about police reforms that are currently under consideration in Washington and a lot more.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) says he believes police departments need to be funded. But, he also says reforms are needed to address police brutality.

Several cities are considering the 'defund the police' idea, which can mean a broad range of things from cutting police budgets substantially and giving that money to community programs to scrapping city police entirely.

"I think we should continue to fund our police departments. We have to remember our police departments are our first responders. They are protecting our communities, and protecting citizens," said Peters. "We certainly though need to look at reforms, and that's what we're looking at right now."

Peters notes that the funding decision comes down to local communities.

In a one-on-one interview with Nick LaFave, Peters also talked about the reforms he could support, and comments specifically on proposals by House Democrats.

Other topics covered include oversight on the U.S. coronavirus response, when we may see another direct stimulus payment to the public, and more.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: