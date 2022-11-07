State rep candidate claims Republican supporters intimidated her outside her home

A caravan of drivers honked their car horns and holding American flags, as well as Trump flags.

WALKER, Mich. — A candidate running for re-election in the state House says some of her opponents tried to intimidate her outside of her home in Walker.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon.

Carol Glanville, who is running for the Michigan House of Representatives in the 84th district, sent 13 ON YOUR SIDE cell phone video of a caravan of cars and trucks passing by her home.

They were honking their horns and holding American flags, as well as Trump flags.

"People are tired of this kind of behavior and they want it to stop," said Glanville. "These are clearly Republican supporters engaging in this behavior and so folks are leaning into the Democratic party to get away from it."

The city says there's nothing illegal or criminal about what happened. The cars weren't impeding traffic, neither did they break any laws. Nor do anything politically related.

They also didn't receive any complaints about the incident.

It's considered free speech, however Glanville says she believes she was targeted and it speaks to the negative political climate we're in.

"This Fall with the midterms, particularly, the attitudes are starting to ramp up. We're starting to see strong negativity and different attacks. Threats about challenging the elections and election officials in different states. So I feel like everything's getting very tense," said Glanville.

Glanville says she doesn't know who was behind the caravan, but they did drive by other local elected officials homes as well.

