The man accused of sending explosive devices to at least 15 top democrats, celebrities and CNN, threatened Texas senate candidate Beto O’Rourke months before the string of attempted attacks, O’Rourke’s campaign confirmed.

Cesar Sayoc was arrested in Florida on Friday after the packages containing pipe-bomb-like devices were discovered in the mail across the U.S.

A letter filed Tuesday in federal court revealed Sayoc had been planning the attacks since at least July. O’Rourke’s campaign, though, said it received threatening Facebook messages from the 56-year-old in April.

The campaign’s communications director, Chris Evans, said the campaign “immediately” reported the messages to Capitol Police and sent them to the FBI in July.

The messages included pictures of O'Rourke's family and a warning to "hug your loved ones everytime you leave home. See you soon," according to the Texas Tribune.

FBI agents were sent to O'Rourke's campaign office in El Paso to check the mail, the Tribune reported.

Among Sayoc’s high-profile targets were the homes of former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, former vice president Joe Biden and a slew of other democratic senators and state representatives. CNN’s New York offices and actor Robert De Niro were also targeted.

Federal authorities revealed this week that Sayoc kept a long list of potential targets. It’s unclear if O’Rourke’s name was seen on that list.

Sayoc faces five federal charges in connection to the pipe bomb plot. Prosecutors hope he’ll remain behind bars until his trial, which they plan to hold in New York.

