Michigan lawmakers propose tax credits for blood donations

Two bills introduced would seek to grant tax credits to individuals for each donation and to businesses that allow employees to donate during the work day.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANSING, Mich. — Amid a state and nationwide shortage of blood donations, lawmakers in Lansing on Tuesday unveiled two pieces of legislation aimed at incentivizing blood donations.

Democratic State Representative Rachel Hood and Republican State Representative Phil Green, both serving on the House Health and Human Services Subcommittee, have spearheaded the efforts.

In its current form, Hood's legislation would provide a tax credit of $20 for each individual donation.

"Every day, people in Michigan communities need red blood cells, platelets and plasma to save lives and keep people healthy and strong," Hood said at a press conference unveiling the legislation. "These tax cuts encourage more people to donate blood so that these needs can be met."

Green's legislation would extend the same credit to businesses who allow employees to donate blood during their work day.

"There's a major issue on making sure that we have the correct amount of supply for those individuals who need it," Green said.

Gitesh Dubal, the executive vice president and chief marketing officer at the blood donation organization Versiti, believes the legislation could visibly impact the community on two fronts.

The first is the spotlight he believes the legislation could put on the donation process.

"First of all, it brings attention to blood donation as a cause," Dubal said. "While 38% of the population is eligible to donate, only 3% does."

The second, he said, is the motivation the credits could provide to individuals to become donors.

"The second would be inspiring blood donors to come out and donate," Dubal said. "The tax incentive is always a good to have, you know, it kind of is a little bit of a gratitude gift that the state can give to our blood donors to show them how important it is to donate blood."

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic canceling events, Dubal said blood donor numbers have dropped anywhere from 20% to 25%. He hopes the legislation will succeed in encouraging what he characterized as much-needed donations.

"We're hoping that, through this bill, we're bringing attention to the need for blood and how it can help in saving lives," Dubal said.

Hood said she anticipates to introduce her legislation quickly. Green said he is working to determine details on his legislation including caps on those tax credits as well as what types of businesses can benefit.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.