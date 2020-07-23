Trump's campaign team claims 4 million Michigan voter contacts

The milestone comes as the president trails Joe Biden by more than 7 points.

LANSING, Michigan — Michigan "Trump Victory" Press Secretary, Chris Gustafson says the president's re-election team has now made contact with four million voters.

The work has been done by more than 9,000 trained volunteers.

Gustafson says they have been doing both phone and in-person contacts.

The in-person door knocks have been done following COVID-19 safety protocols laid out by the State of Michigan, which they're calling 'safe voter contacts.'

2.3 million contacts have been made since the campaign went virtual in the Spring because of the pandemic.

Trump won Michigan in 2016 by less than 10,000 votes. The current Real Clear Politics polling average has him trailing Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, by 7.7 points.

