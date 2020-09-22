Team Trump tour bus rolls through Grand Rapids

The Team Trump Tour wraps up its bus trip through Michigan on Tuesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Team Trump on Tour bus make a stop in Grand Rapids Monday.

Some members of his campaign brought the bus through West Michigan, promoting a focus on job creation in the state and President Donald Trump's trade policies.

"He did away with NAFTA. He did away with those old kind of 20th century trade deals and really put first forward 21st century trade policies. You've seen that with the USMCA, opening up more markets to Canada and Mexico -- our two largest trading partners here in the United States," said Erin Perrine with the Trump campaign.

The Team Trump Tour wraps up its bus trip through Michigan on Tuesday, a state which has seen Vice President Mike Pence, Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden in recent weeks.

Sen. Kamala Harris, the vice president candidate, will be campaigning for Joe Biden in Michigan on Tuesday, making stops in Flint and Detroit.

