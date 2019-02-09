HOUSTON — Two mass shootings in Texas in a month has made gun violence and gun control a contentious political issue.

All this comes as the 2020 candidates prepare to head to Houston for the debate later this month.

"We're averaging about 300 mass shootings a year, no other country comes close, so yet this is f***ed up," said presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.

Former Congressman O'Rourke went viral this weekend, angry about the 29 deaths in two separate mass shootings in his state. Nearly every candidate is talking guns.

"You make sure people who shouldn't own guns don't own those guns, that means expanding background checks," said presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"It's time for Congress to do something and not just talk," said 2020 contender and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro.

On the trail in Iowa, Biden attacked new looser gun laws that went into effect in Texas this weekend.

"It is irrational with all due respect to the governor of Texas," said former Vice President Joe Biden. "Irrational what they are doing on the very day you see a mass shooting."

Meanwhile President Donald Trump said he's working with Congress on solutions, but it isn't clear what exactly the administration is pushing for.

"For the most part, as strong as you make your background check, they would have not stopped any of it," Trump said. "So It's a big problem. It's a mental problem. It's a problem."

Ten of the candidates vying to replace President Trump will take the debate stage in Houston in just 11 days. Candidates will likely be asked how they plan to curb gun violence and stop these mass killings.

"Tragically, we've had horrific numbers," said KHOU 11 political analyst Bob Stein. "So you're looking at a laboratory, what is it going to take to move public opinion on this. Probably more tragedies."

Stein said these tragedies don't necessarily change voters minds, but do mobilize voters who would stay home to vote.

