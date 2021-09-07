Trump backs Upton challenger, Michigan secretary of state candidate

Upton was among 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the deadly insurrection at the Capitol.

MICHIGAN, USA — Former President Donald Trump is endorsing a challenger to longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton and a secretary of state candidate, both of whom have pushed to audit the results of the presidential election.

Trump instead backed first-term state Rep. Steve Carra for the 6th Congressional District.

Trump also endorsed Kristina Karamo for secretary of state, while Democrat Jocelyn Benson is up for reelection in 2022.

