WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is blasting a prominent Christian magazine that published an editorial arguing that he should be removed from office.

The essay in Christianity Today cited what it called Trump's “blackened moral record.” Trump tweeted that the publication would prefer a radical left nonbeliever who "wants to take your religion & your guns.”

The magazine was founded by the late Billy Graham. Some of Trump's strongest evangelical supporters, including Graham’s son, rallied to his side and against the publication.

Their pushback underscored Trump’s hold on the evangelical voting bloc that helped propel him into office.

