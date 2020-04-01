MIAMI — President Donald Trump highlighted his record on religious liberty as he addressed a group of evangelical supporters in Miami.

Trump spoke Friday to more than 5,000 Christians at a megachurch just days after he was the subject of a scathing editorial in Christianity Today magazine that called for his removal from office.

RELATED: Evangelical magazine Christianity Today: President Trump must go

But thousands of the faithful lifted their hands and prayed over Trump as he began speaking and portrayed himself as a defender of faith.

Some of Trump's address resembled his standard campaign speech. But he also cited his support for Israel, installation of federal judges, prison reform and a push to put prayer in public school.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.