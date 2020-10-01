TOLEDO, Ohio — President Donald Trump is using his first campaign election rally of 2020 to argue that he served up “American justice" by ordering a drone strike to take out Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

While in Ohio on Thursday, he also mocked Democratic leaders for questioning his decision to carry out the strike without first consulting Congress. Trump said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn't “operating with a full deck,” and he called House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff “pencil neck.”

The president's comments came shortly after the Democratic-controlled House approved a resolution asserting that Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.

