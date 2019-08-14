GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - President Donald Trump has nominated Michigan's former Speaker Tom Leonard to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, the Detroit News reports.

Leonard was announced as a nominee for the position Wednesday afternoon. He is a former assistant attorney general assigned to the Flint area, according to the Detroit News.

Chad Livengood of Crain's Detroit Business said on Twitter that Leonard has been working as a legislative consultant since losing the race for Attorney General last year. His main client has been Quicken Loans.

The current U.S. District Attorney for Western Michigan is Andrew Birge who took over after the resignation of Pat Miles in 2018.

